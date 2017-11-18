WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it stopped a runaway boat near the North Carolina coast after the boat’s operator was knocked into the water.
A statement from the Coast Guard said watchstanders in Wilmington received word at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday that a 14-foot jon boat was spinning in circles with no one aboard in the vicinity of Goose Creek and Dixon Creek in Pamlico County.
A 24-foot special purpose craft and crew launched from Hobucken. The crew found that a wake had ejected the jon boat’s operator into the water and caused the tiller of the boat to turn. A good Samaritan had picked up the boat’s operator.
The crew stopped the boat from spinning and the boat operator was taken to the nearest dock by Coast Guard personnel.
