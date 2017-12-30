JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Coast Guard is searching for three men who went missing overnight from a boat excursion from Montague Island to Whittier.

Coast Guard officials say a relative notified them Friday night that the group last made contact around 4 p.m. and had reported engine issues with their 20-foot Duckworth jet boat.

According to the relative, the three men said they intended to transit in on their kicker engine.

The Coast Guard was searching Saturday via helicopter and boat.

They are asking anyone in the area to keep an eye out for the men and render assistance if possible.

Officials say responders are searching in light winds and 2-foot seas with a water temperature of 44 degrees.