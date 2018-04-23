NORCO, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard says hundreds of gallons of heavy fuel oil have spilled into the Mississippi River in Louisiana from a chemical tanker.
The Coast Guard said in a news release Monday that the source of the spill near Norco “is reported to be secured.” The news release says approximately 2,600 gallons of oil spilled into the river from a foreign-flagged ship called Iver Exporter. The vessel currently is moored at the Shell Norco Manufacturing Complex.
No injuries or wildlife impacts have been reported. The cause remains under investigation.
The Coast Guard is overseeing cleanup work.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama