Share story

By
The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a man from the water in Florida.

In a news release, the Coast Guard said people on a nearby boat reported hearing a man screaming for help near Dinner Key, a marina complex in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood.

A boat crew found a man in the water and pulled him to safety. He told officials he had fallen off his vessel and couldn’t get back on.

No further details were immediately available.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press