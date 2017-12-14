NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — The Coast Guard says an air crew rescued an injured surfer who was stranded on rocks near Agate Beach in Newport.
The U.S. Coast Guard says Lincoln County dispatchers relayed a call Wednesday morning reporting two surfers stranded on rocks to the Coast Guard in North Bend.
An air crew arrived and hoisted the injured surfer from the rocks.
The Coast Guard says the surfer reportedly got separated from his board and swam to nearby rocks where he was hit by a wave and struck his head.
Another surfer helped him until the Coast Guard arrived.