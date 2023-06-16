Dory, a German shepherd, fell from a cliff in Ecola State Park near Cannon Beach at around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard station in Astoria was dispatched to rescue the injured dog.

The dog fell 300 feet from a hiking trail in the park, according to a Twitter thread from USCGPacificNorthwest.

The beach where Dory was trapped is accessible only by rappelling, the Coast Guard said.

After a rope rescue team failed to reach Dory from land, they requested assistance from a Coast Guard helicopter to try to reach the dog from the air.

#BREAKING Last night, Wednesday, at around 7 p.m. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria rescued a German Shepard after she fell off a cliff and was injured in Ecola State Park. pic.twitter.com/xN5Lhzw8R0 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 15, 2023

The five-person crew of the MH-60 Jayhawk, based in Astoria, rescued Dory about an hour after she fell.

Upon arriving, the crew decided that the best way to reach the dog was to deploy a rescue swimmer.

“The waves were starting to lap at her, and she was sitting and just waiting,” said Lt. Jake Mullins, 36, pilot of the MH-60 Jayhawk.

Aviation Survival Technician Second Class Clayton Maidow, 32, was the rescue swimmer dispatched to rescue Dory. After swimming to the beach where the dog was, Maidow determined she was injured but conscious and could be hoisted to the helicopter in a rescue basket.

The crew was able to hoist both Dory and Maidow to safety.

The dog “was scared, cold but very friendly and very docile,” Mullins said, noting that she remained calm while being hoisted.

Once in the helicopter, Maidow continued to sit in the rescue basket with the dog to keep her calm.

“She put her head down in his lap,” Mullins said.

“I’ve been at this air station for nearly five years and have never seen anything like this,” Mullins said.

In the past year, Air Station Astoria has rescued at least five people from the spot where Dory was stranded — but never a dog without a person accompanying it.

In all, the USCG crews in Astoria have rescued 17 people since October 2022 — and now they can add one dog to that total.

Dory was reunited with her owner in the parking lot at Ecola State Park.

“The owner was extremely thankful,” Mullins said.

After reuniting with Dory, her owner took her to an emergency vet. On Thursday, Dory’s owner told the Coast Guard that she had no broken bones and would make a full recovery.

“The fact that she was conscious and able to move under her own power was miraculous,” Mullins said, noting it was remarkable that Dory had only minor injuries.