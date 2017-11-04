MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A Coast Guard crew has rescued three people and a dog from a sinking boat on Lake Michigan near Muskegon.
The Coast Guard says occupants of the 21-foot boat reported Saturday morning that water was in the vessel and up to their knees. Each had on a life jacket.
A crew from Station Grand Haven pulled the occupants aboard a Coast Guard response boat. No injuries were reported.
The pleasure boat was partially submerged and could not be recovered due to 4- to 5-foot seas.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye