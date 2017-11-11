NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Coast Guard has rescued three people in the water near Venice, Louisiana.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 8:26 a.m. Saturday from the motor vessel A.S. Patricia that there were three people in the water with their capsized vessel at Head of Pass, Louisiana. Sector New Orleans launched a boat crew and an MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew to the scene.
Officials say the boat crew found the people and the 22-foot (6.70 meter) pleasure craft Fixer Upper a short time later. The survivors were transported to Venice Marina.
The Coast Guard says the vessel’s owner arranged for salvage with Seatow.
