PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Coast Guard and Providence police are searching for a 46-year-old man who is overdue from a kayaking trip on the Providence River.

Michael Perry, of Warwick, left in a 10-foot kayak around noon Friday near Conimicut Point in Warwick and was expected to be on the water for an hour. When he didn’t return as planned, his wife called 911.

Rescue boats from the Coast Guard, the Aids to Navigation Team in Bristol and the Providence Police Department were searching for him late Friday.

It wasn’t known if Perry was wearing a life jacket.