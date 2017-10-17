KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — The Coast Guard has moved equipment and a helicopter to Cold Bay on the Alaska Peninsula in anticipation of the winter commercial fishing season.

The agency says it opened its seasonal forward operating location to reduce search and rescue response times for fishermen in Bristol Bay, the Aleutian Islands and the Bering Sea.

Rotating crews from Air Station Kodiak will operate the Jayhawk helicopter.

Additional helicopters and HC-130 Hercules aircraft in Kodiak also can assist in search and rescue operations.

The Coast Guard says a cutter with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Kodiak will patrol in the region throughout the season.

Kodiak-based aircrews since August have conducted six search and rescue operations in the Aleutians or from vessels in which the patient was taken initially to Cold Bay.