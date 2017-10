ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has medevaced an ill passenger off of a cruise ship near Atlantic City.

Officials say an ill woman was medevaced off of the Norwegian Breakaway Sunday evening about 13 miles (20 kilometers) off the coast of Atlantic City.

The Coast Guard says a rescue crew launched a helicopter, hoisted the woman aboard and took her to an area hospital. The woman’s name and condition were not immediately available.