KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has taken a number of members in Kodiak off duty status as it investigates allegations of illicit drug activity.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Raymond Reichl says the investigation has “only been going on for a very short period of time” and will continue for several weeks.

Reichl says members from “a variety of units” are being investigated, but he declined to give the number of people involved or what prompted the investigation.

Reichl says the allegations could deal with anything from drug possession to the wrongful use of prescription medication.

He says duty status includes security watches, aircraft or boat duties, and other routine activities performed by Cost Guard personnel.

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com