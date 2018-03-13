NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has identified two men missing from a tugboat that sank Monday in the Mississippi River.
Multiple news outlets report the men were identified as Malon Dawsey and Karl Prince and were still listed as missing Tuesday. A third person, whose name was not released, was rescued from the boat as it sank by people onboard the vessel Earl Gosling.
A Coast Guard spokesman said the agency has been unable to find the tugboat, Natalie Jean, which sank near Chalmette around mile-marker 90.5. The New Orleans Fire Department says it capsized after a collision around 9:43 a.m. Officials Tuesday did not say what the tugboat crashed into or what caused the accident.
The Natalie Jean is owned by Creole Chief Inc., whose owner declined to comment.
