TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has struck a deal with a Great Lakes commercial shipping organization to conduct maritime rescue training programs.

The agreement sets terms for training sessions that will involve Coast Guard air stations in Traverse City and Detroit and vessels enrolled with the Lake Carriers Association. The group has 13 member companies operating 49 U.S.-flag ships that haul cargo such as iron ore, limestone and coal.

A memorandum of agreement was signed this week at the 9th Coast Guard District headquarters in Cleveland.

District commander Rear Adm. Joanna M. Nunan says the training will simulate real-life medical evacuations. She says it will make pilots better prepared and shorten the time needed for rescues.