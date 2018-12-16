MIAMI (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 26-year-old cruise ship passenger who went overboard off the Florida coast.
The Coast Guard says its helicopters, planes, and cutters covered nearly 2,100 square miles (nearly 5,440 square kilometers) during the 32 hours that crews searched for Thomas McElhany.
The Carnival Victory reported McElhany missing on Friday about 35 miles off Islamorada in the Florida Keys, launching the search.
Coast Guard Cmdr. David Aldous said in a statement that it is always a difficult decision to suspend a search.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Federal judge in Texas rules Obama health-care law unconstitutional
- Interior Secretary Zinke resigns amid investigations
- Mounting legal threats surround Trump as nearly every organization he has led is under investigation
- The iconic U.S. company raising the stature of corrupt governments around the world
- George Conway calls Trump a liar after Kellyanne Conway defends president on TV
The Coast Guard does not know McElhany’s hometown.