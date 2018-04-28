SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency responders have suspended their search for a boater who reportedly fell into the Sandusky Bay in northern Ohio.
Coast Guard officials in a statement Saturday said searches of the shoreline and a search by the Sandusky Fire Department dive team using sonar have failed to find the man reported missing around 7 p.m. Friday.
Witnesses told the Coast Guard they saw the man fall out of a 12-foot-long aluminum boat. They said he wasn’t wearing a lifejacket.
The Coast Guard says air and water temperatures during the search Saturday hovered in the low 40s.
