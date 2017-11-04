NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy is hosting students from other service academies this weekend for a discussion of the Holocaust.

The academy in New London says the goal of the Holocaust Studies Symposium on Saturday is to promote awareness about genocide and the ethical dilemmas faced by armed forces officers.

Cadets and midshipmen from the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the Coast Guard academy will lead discussion groups at the event.

Some of the students participating in the event received internships to study at the Auschwitz Jewish Center in Poland.