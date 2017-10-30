NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy says it is investigating a report that a white male cadet may have tried to intimidate an African-American cadet based on his race.
The academy in New London said it received a report of an incident Friday but, it did not provide additional details.
The Coast Guard Investigative Service is conducting a criminal inquiry. The academy says it will also conduct an investigation under the Coast Guard’s anti-discrimination policies.
Rear Adm. James Rendon, the superintendent, says intimidation and harassment have no place at the academy.
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
About 1,000 cadets are enrolled at the academy. Cadets graduate with a commitment to serve five years in the Coast Guard.