NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The Coast Guard Academy has announced the dates of six regimental reviews that are open to the public.

Bleachers with a view of the parade field in New London are available for viewing of the drills performed by the Corps of Cadets.

The academy says the marches recognize military heritage and service pride while developing poise, speaking skills and teamwork. The six drills are between April 6 and May 22.

Some 1,050 cadets are enrolled at the academy where they study tuition-free and graduate with a requirement to serve five years in the Coast Guard.