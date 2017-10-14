RENO, Nev. (AP) — A coalition of faith-based and human services groups is trying to raise money and find suitable land to build a tiny house village for the homeless in Reno.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that Pat Cashell of Volunteers for America and Sharon Chamberlain of Northern Nevada HOPES presented their ideas to the Reno City Council on Wednesday. They want to construct a village of 40 bare-bone houses to provide shelter for the chronically homeless.

Cashell says each house is estimated to cost about $3,800, and the project would rely on community support for supplies and labor. The houses would be built without bathrooms or kitchens, but they would surround a central structure that would house the bathroom and cooking facilities.

The project would require exemptions in zoning and building code laws.

