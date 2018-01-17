ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A coalition is accelerating opposition efforts against a proposed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in northern Indiana ahead of a county rezoning decision.

The proposed detention center would have up to 1,200 beds for ICE detainees about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of South Bend in Elkhart County. County commissioners say the facility would be managed by CoreCivic, a private prison company previously known as Corrections Corporation of America.

The Coalition Against the Elkhart County Immigration Detention Center has about 35,000 members in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan. The group hosted a news conference Tuesday to denounce the detention center proposal.

The coalition is also planning a letter-writing event and a rally prior to the Elkhart Plan Commission’s February meeting on CoreCivic’s rezoning request to build the $100 million facility.