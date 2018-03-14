GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A test coal processing facility has moved from Oklahoma to Wyoming.
The Gillette News Record reported Tuesday that Clean Coal Technologies Inc. President and CEO Robin Eves said that they are in the process of reassembling the facility.
Once the facility is ready, Eves says he expects to receive coal samples from potential customers worldwide.
The company announced a partnership with the University of Wyoming in October.
It is also looking to build a $100 million commercial facility near Gillette at the former Two Elk site close to Wright.
The proposed facility would be capable of processing 30 tons (27 metric tons) of coal an hour.
