JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of a bartender who went missing.
The (Joliet) Herald-News reports 32-year-old Jeremy Boshears of Coal City appeared on video in Will County court Monday morning. His attorney entered the not guilty plea and said he planned to file a motion to preserve evidence in the case. Boshears was charged Saturday in the death of 24-year-old Kaitlyn Kearns, who was found last week fatally shot in the head along with her SUV in a rural area of Kankakee County.
Kearns was reported missing Nov. 14 after being last seen early Monday at a Joliet bar where she was a bartender.
Boshears’ bond is set at $10 million. He originally was charged with concealment of a homicidal death in Kankakee County but that charge has been dropped.
___
Information from: The Herald-News, http://www.theherald-news.com/