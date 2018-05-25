THERMAL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities have taken a step toward squashing agricultural thefts in the Coachella Valley farming communities of Thermal, Mecca and Oasis.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says deputies stopped a vehicle in Thermal on Wednesday and found 800 pounds of spaghetti squash that had been stolen from a nearby farm.
The 55-year-old driver was taken into custody for investigation of theft of agricultural products.
The department notes that the squash was confiscated.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump cancels summit with Kim; North Korea still wants talks VIEW
- Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows VIEW
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Mauled in Montana woods, grizzly-bear researcher walks 2 miles with fractured skull for help
- George Zimmerman tells court he's $2.5 million in debt