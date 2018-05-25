THERMAL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities have taken a step toward squashing agricultural thefts in the Coachella Valley farming communities of Thermal, Mecca and Oasis.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says deputies stopped a vehicle in Thermal on Wednesday and found 800 pounds of spaghetti squash that had been stolen from a nearby farm.

The 55-year-old driver was taken into custody for investigation of theft of agricultural products.

The department notes that the squash was confiscated.