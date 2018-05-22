DEXTER, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a central Georgia high school coach was found dead in his home before officers could arrest him on charges of sexually assaulting a student.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Department says officers told West Laurens wrestling coach Michael Slaughter he was about to be charged with rape and sexual assault on a student.
The Telegraph of Macon reports the man told authorities he would surrender but then failed to show up. Sheriff’s officials say they then found the man dead in his home Monday in what appeared to be a suicide.
Sheriff’s officials were informed about possible sexual contact between Slaughter and a female student off campus earlier this month.
Laurens County School Superintendent Dan Brigman says Slaughter had resigned to take a job elsewhere in Georgia.