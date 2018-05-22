OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a northeast Mississippi man on federal charges that he tried to produce child pornography after officials say he recorded girls changing in a locker room.

Micah Macay Wilbanks of Corinth faces charges filed last week of sexual exploitation of children.

The indictment comes after charges were filed against the then-coach for a May 2 incident. Authorities say a student found Wilbanks’ cellphone hidden in a locker room at Kossuth Middle School.

Wilbanks is jailed in Oxford and has waived a detention hearing. He hasn’t yet entered a plea.

Wilbanks faces 15 years to life in prison and a fine up to $250,000 if convicted.

Previous law enforcement documents say Wilbanks appeared drunk or high and that deputies overheard Wilbanks describing himself as a “pedophile.”