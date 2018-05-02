LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Silverado High School volunteer coach has been sentenced to five years of probation for allegations that he inappropriately touched a student at the school.
KSNV-TV reports that Jordan Turner was sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty of misconduct with a child.
Arrest records say the teenager told police in 2016 that the then-21-year-old Turner touched her inappropriately while she was in his car, after he asked her to take a ride with him to his house to pick up his sister.
The TV station reports that Turner apologized in court, promising the judge he would never be back in this position again. Turner must register as a sex offender.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
___
Information from: KSNV-TV, http://www.mynews3.com/index.php