LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Silverado High School volunteer coach has been sentenced to five years of probation for allegations that he inappropriately touched a student at the school.

KSNV-TV reports that Jordan Turner was sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty of misconduct with a child.

Arrest records say the teenager told police in 2016 that the then-21-year-old Turner touched her inappropriately while she was in his car, after he asked her to take a ride with him to his house to pick up his sister.

The TV station reports that Turner apologized in court, promising the judge he would never be back in this position again. Turner must register as a sex offender.

