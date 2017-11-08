NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are poking fun at the Country Music Association for the restrictive media guidelines it instituted and quickly retracted for Wednesday’s show.

The 10-time hosts said producers required the show to be a “politics-free zone” this year before making jokes at expense of political figures from both parties, including President Donald Trump.

Paisley, strapped with his guitar, playfully asked if that meant he’d be barred from performing such songs as “Hold Me Closer, Bernie Sanders” and “Stand By Your Manafort.” Underwood and Paisley then proceeded with a parody of her 2005 hit “Before He Cheats,” reconfigured as “Before He Tweets.”

The Country Music Association initially asked reporters to refrain from asking musicians about politics or recent shootings. Artists and journalists balked and the restrictions were lifted.