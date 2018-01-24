RENO, Nev. (AP) — The owners of a Reno strip club are threatening to raise rent at an adjoining motel if the city approves an ordinance forcing strip clubs to relocate out of downtown.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the owners of the Wild Orchid strip club on Tuesday sent letters to residents of the Ponderosa Motel, urging them to lobby against the city council and the planning commission from adopting the proposed changes.

Owner Kamy Keshmiri says the club subsidizes the motel, and he would need to double rent to as much as $1,300 a month if the ordinance is approved.

The city council decided to pursue new ordinances in September to relocate four strip clubs and an adult bookstore.

The planning commission is expected to make a recommendation to the council in March.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com