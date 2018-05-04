PHOENIX (AP) — A man who worked as a Phoenix strip club bouncer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the death of an off-duty Daisy Mountain Fire Department firefighter.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge sentenced 28-year-old Brandon Douglas Draper on Friday in the 2017 death of 37-year-old Luke Jones.

Draper had pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder.

Police said surveillance video of an altercation outside Centerfolds Cabaret showed Draper pushing Jones to the ground and striking him numerous times on the head and the club’s manager disconnecting the video.

Co-defendant Timothy John Piegari has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial on charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.