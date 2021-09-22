Multiple clowns have been spotted loitering outside schools in Singapore — staring intently, approaching pupils and allegedly asking the young children to follow them. Their unnerving presence sparked a flurry of complaints from concerned parents who immediately called on the police to investigate.

Singapore police confirmed Monday that they had received numerous reports regarding the clowns’ presence outside different schools and that officers had linked the bizarre stunt to a private education center — which had dreamed up the stunt in an apparent bid to attract recruits to its speech school.

“The police are verifying the facts with an education center on their alleged involvement in the incidents. Police investigations are ongoing,” local media reported, citing a statement that did not name the education center.

Authorities asked the public to avoid interactions with strangers and to continue reporting suspicious activity to the police, as the principal of one of the targeted schools asked parents to remind their children of the risk that strangers pose.

On social media, some shocked parents shared photos of one of the clowns and identified the school police were investigating as Speech Academy Asia — an organization dedicated to helping adults and children improve their public speaking skills.

In one photo, a person disguised as a clown with heavy face makeup, a hat and a plaid shirt, was seen tilting their head and focusing on those standing near a bus stop close to a school.

The academy, which was inundated with negative comments on its Facebook page, has since apologized for the incident and promised it would not happen again.

“We are currently in the midst of discussion to see how we can rectify the situation,” the center said, adding that it would be “putting an immediate stop” to clowns approaching terrified children — which it referred to as “roadshows.”

While the academy acknowledged the stunt had not been well-received, it assured people that the clowns spotted outside school gates did “not offer any form of monetary rewards for children to follow them” and “strictly do not take any children out of the vicinity.”

The academy’s director, Kelvin Tan, told The Straits Times that the clowns were part of a marketing campaign to promote speech classes taking place at the center.

“There was no evil intention behind the costumes,” Tan said.

However, local parents were not amused.

“This is any parent’s worst fear,” one parent told Vice News. “What if they turned out to be psychopaths and murderers wanting to harm children?”

And while this particular incident turned out to be a PR stunt, many parents explained that they were already feeling anxious following a deadly school attack that took place in July that saw one 13-year-old student killed by another pupil at the school. The attack stunned the country — where crime is relatively low.

This is not the first time clowns have spooked people by popping up randomly in public.

In 2016, creepy clowns began appearing across the United States — sparking school lockdowns, widespread hysteria and arrests.

One threat posted on social media referred to a clown kidnapping a student, planting a bomb and exploding a school in the Washington area, The Washington Post reported at the time.

The creepy clown craze soon spread to the United Kingdom, where the police received multiple reports of clowns outside schools, clowns carrying weapons and clowns riding mobility scooters down the streets.

Police said some of the incidents were pranks — while other social media reports turned out to be hoaxes. Amid the sightings, authorities and members of the public urged people to consider the distress caused to young children.