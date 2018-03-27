COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A clown is running for Congress. That’s not a joke.

Steve Lough is wearing his red nose with pride, appearing in clown makeup on his campaign website as he runs against four others in South Carolina’s Democratic primary for the seat held by GOP Rep. Ralph Norman.

Lough was a professional clown with Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus. Now The State newspaper reports that he’s for reforming gun laws and providing universal access to health care.

Lough is a native of Camden, South Carolina, who earned degrees from Dartmouth as well as the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Clown College, and volunteered for the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders. His website is ClownForCongress.com , and his campaign slogan is “Aim high! Vote Lough!”

