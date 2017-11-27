CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Clovis police say one person escaped a burning building in the backyard of a home but that firefighters found three other people dead inside.
A Police Department news release says the small detached outbuilding was fully engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon when firefighters arrived and were told people were still inside the structure.
Police say the survivor was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
No information on a possible cause of the fire or the victims’ identities were released and a department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request Monday by The Associated Press for additional information.
