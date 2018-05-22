FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Closures that will temporarily keep the public out of big parts of the Coconino and Tonto national forests take effect Wednesday.

Officials are closing those areas and portions of other national forests in Arizona because of dangerous wildfire conditions.

Meanwhile, stringent fire restrictions are in effect in many forests areas not yet being closed.

Parts of the Coconino National Forest being closed beginning Wednesday include the San Francisco Peaks and three other areas near Flagstaff and two other areas elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Tonto National Forest is closing a large area north of Payson and below the Mogollon Rim. The same forest also is closing an area south of Payson, east of State Route 87, north of the Salt River and west of Roosevelt Lake and State Route 188.

