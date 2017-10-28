PHOENIX (AP) — Both directions of Interstate 10 in west Phoenix will be closed several times for 15-minute periods Sunday morning for utility work.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the closures will occur near 59th Avenue between 4 a.m. and noon.

ADOT says the closures will allow Salt River Project crews to place overhead power lines.

The department recommends that drivers plan ahead to avoid the closure or allow extra time if traveling on I-10 through west Phoenix Sunday morning.

Alternative routes include Loop 101 west of Interstate 17 and local streets.