MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — Closing arguments are slated in the murder trial of a man charged in the killing of a New Jersey radio show host in an alleged plot to prevent her from exposing a drug ring.

Testimony concluded Friday in the trial of Ferdinand Augello, who is charged in the 2012 shooting of April Kauffman at her Linwood home. Closing arguments are due to start Tuesday, but it’s not clear when jury deliberations will start.

Prosecutors say Augello and the woman’s husband, Dr. James Kauffman, wanted to stop her from exposing a drug ring allegedly run by the doctor and the Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

Augello is also charged with trying to have James Kauffman killed behind bars. James Kauffman was found dead in his cell in January in an apparent suicide.