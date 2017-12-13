PHOENIX (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled Thursday at a civil trial over an allegation that one of Sen. Jeff Flake’s sons was maliciously prosecuted by then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio in a now-dismissed animal cruelty case.

Austin Flake and his then-wife Logan Brown were charged with animal cruelty in the 2014 heat-exhaustion deaths of 21 dogs at a kennel operated by Flake’s in-laws.

The Flakes were caring for the dogs while the in-laws were out of town.

The case against the Flakes was dismissed at the request of prosecutors, and the kennel owners pleaded guilty to charges after an expert determined the facility’s air conditioner failed because the operators didn’t properly maintain it.

Arpaio was unable during his testimony last week to cite any evidence to back up the charges against Flake and Brown.