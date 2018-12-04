NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney for a Hong Kong businessman charged with bribing African officials for oil rights says the U.S. prosecutors brought a “deeply flawed” case.
Attorney Ed Kim urged a New York jury Tuesday to acquit Chi Ping Patrick Ho of conspiracy and money laundering.
He said in his closing argument that the government’s case relied on the “lies” of a Senegalese diplomat previously charged in the case.
A prosecutor contended the evidence was “overwhelming” that Ho paid millions of dollars to the presidents of Chad and Uganda in a scheme to secure oil rights for a Chinese energy conglomerate.
He said Ho and his colleagues gave the Chadian president $2 million in cash secreted in gift boxes.
Kim has acknowledged the cash payment but insists it was a charitable donation.