GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Closing arguments are planned Monday in the second murder trial of a man accused of killing his wife in western Colorado.
Blagg was convicted of murder in Jennifer Blagg’s death in Mesa County in 2004 but his conviction was overturned 10 years later after the judge learned a juror concealed her experience with domestic violence in order to serve on the jury.
Blagg’s latest trial is being held in suburban Denver because of concerns about finding an impartial jury.
Blagg’s lawyers claim a child predator killed Jennifer Blagg and kidnapped the couple’s daughter, Abby. She disappeared and has never been found.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- A child abductee's journey back
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- Taliban, using night-vision devices, step up deadly strikes after dark