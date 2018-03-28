ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Closing statements are expected to begin in the trial of a woman accused of helping her husband plan his June 2016 mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida.

Government prosecutors, then defense attorneys, will give closing statements starting Wednesday morning in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the 31-year-old mother accused of aiding her husband in the June 2016 Pulse nightclub attack.

Prosecutors have said Salman knew Omar Mateen was buying ammunition, helped him spend money before the attack and knew about his plan when he left home the night he killed 49 people in 2016.

Defense attorneys describe Salman as a simple woman with a low IQ who was abused by her husband, and who didn’t know of his plans because he concealed much of his life from her.