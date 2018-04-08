SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — The fate of an Army veteran accused of killing his wife and burying her body behind his parents’ home will soon rest with a jury.

Jurors will begin deliberations in the trial of Luc Tieman on Monday after his defense attorney delivers his closing statement.

Tieman originally told investigators his wife disappeared at a WalMart, then said she died from a heroin overdose. But an autopsy showed she actually died from two gunshots. He testified over his defense lawyer’s objection and acknowledged changing his story many times.

Valerie Tieman was buried behind the home of her husband’s parents in a shallow grave. The grave also contained a bag of potato chips, a bottle of perfume and an apologetic note.