CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New figures show recent graduates of a now-closed law school in North Carolina all failed the bar exam.

The Charlotte Observer reported 11 graduates of the Charlotte School of Law that took the bar exam for the first time in February failed.

Of the school’s graduates who had taken the test before, eight out of 73 passed the most recent exam.

The school’s overall passing rate of 9.5 percent is the lowest of the seven law schools in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Board of Law Examiners reported that 43 percent of in-state law graduates passed the exam on their first try.

Last summer, the University of North Carolina System pulled Charlotte Law’s operating license and the school closed. The federal student loan program dropped the Charlotte school in 2016.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com