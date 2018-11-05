LONDON (AP) — A British fisherman has been rescued after fleeing an aggressive colony of about 50 gray seals and their young pups.
The angler was plucked from a cliff face by a coast guard team.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said Monday the fisherman was walking on a beach in northern Scotland when he came across the seals, who became agitated and aggressive.
He climbed up a cliff face but became trapped before reaching the top and used his phone to call for emergency aid.
Rescue teams were able to lower the man into a lifeboat and take him to safety. He is being treated for exposure to the cold.
Coast guard officer Jonathan Mustard said people walking along the coast should beware of seals protecting their young.