HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Hillary Clinton is set to campaign for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy days after former President Barack Obama campaigned for him.
The Associated Press obtained a copy of an invitation to the Sunday event in Harrison. Comedian Whoopi Goldberg will also be there.
Individual tickets for the event featuring the 2016 presidential nominee are listed at $1,000, but the invitation asks potential guests to consider giving the top contribution, $4,300.
Obama appeared at what was billed as a canvass kickoff for Murphy in Newark on Thursday.
Unlike the event with Obama, the Clinton appearance is not open to the media.
Murphy faces Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH’-noh) in the Nov. 7 contest to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Chris Christie.