BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Snow shovels for sale at some Billings-area hardware stores have stickers to warn buyers about the symptoms of a heart attack.
Billings Clinic provided the stickers, which urge people with symptoms such as chest pain, nausea, dizziness and unusual shortness of breath while shoveling to call 911.
Chest Pain Clinic coordinator Kierra Knox says cold weather constricts blood vessels while the work of shoveling snow puts an increased demand on the heart. The combination can lead to a heart attack.
The Billings Gazette reports clinic employees placed the stickers on shovels at hardware stores in Billings, Columbus, Red Lodge and Absarokee.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension
Knox also advised reducing the risk of a heart attack by using a smaller shovel, shoveling smaller portions of snow, taking frequent breaks, staying well hydrated and warming up by stretching.
___
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com