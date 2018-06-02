LEWES, Del. (AP) — A clinic owner in Delaware has been arrested and charged with submitting fraudulent applications for medical marijuana.
Delaware State police said Saturday that Carolan Krajewski has been charged with forgery and tampering with public records.
Krajewski is owner of Delaware Holistic Medicine in Lewes. The clinic was formerly known as Disjointed.
The clinic’s website says its philosophy is “that it should be affordable, easy and accessible to receive medical marijuana evaluations for medical marijuana cards.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- Ships unearthed in Virginia offer glimpse of colonial era VIEW
Police say applications for medical marijuana submitted from the clinic contained fraudulent signatures in the physician section.
Police say the applicants had never seen a physician and instead dealt solely with Krajewski.
Calls Saturday to the clinic went unanswered.