TERREBONNE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a climber has died in a fall at Smith Rock State Park in central Oregon.

KTVZ reports the fall happened Tuesday morning, prompting the closure of the popular Misery Ridge trail. A park ranger confirmed the death to the station.

Details about what happened have not been released, but a witness said the man was alone when he fell about 100 feet (30 meters) to the trail below.

A hiker died at the park last September when he left a trail and fell.

