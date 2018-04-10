TERREBONNE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a climber has died in a fall at Smith Rock State Park in central Oregon.
KTVZ reports the fall happened Tuesday morning, prompting the closure of the popular Misery Ridge trail. A park ranger confirmed the death to the station.
Details about what happened have not been released, but a witness said the man was alone when he fell about 100 feet (30 meters) to the trail below.
A hiker died at the park last September when he left a trail and fell.
___
Information from: KTVZ-TV, http://www.ktvz.com/