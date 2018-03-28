GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Opponents of climate-change regulations that face repeal under President Donald Trump’s administration outnumbered supporters at a hearing in Wyoming’s coal country.

Tuesday’s hearing in Gillette was the last of four held from West Virginia to San Francisco. About 40 percent of the nation’s coal comes from large mines near Gillette.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports over 200 people attended the hearing on the proposed regulations from President Barack Obama’s administration. The rules would seek to reduce greenhouse gas produced by coal-fired power plants.

Supporters of the plan said climate change is a serious problem and that coal is a dying industry that exacerbates global warming.

Opponents included Don Curtis, a manager at coal company Peabody Energy. Curtis said the regulations put his family’s coal jobs and related businesses at risk.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com